Emily Mitchell's cause of death has been revealed. Emily, a pregnant mother of four who was best known for her popular blog the hidden way, passed away suddenly on Dec. 22 of a pulmonary embolism, her family revealed on a GoFundMe page. "A few days ago we learned from the state Medical Examiner's Office that the official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time; the Lord was calling her home," the statement read.

