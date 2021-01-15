Also available on the nbc app

Hilary Duff is giving fans a bumpdate! The “Younger” star posted a photo on her Instagram story where she shows off her baby bump and was waiting to work out, but not totally feeling it writing, “Does it count if I just play it and watch?” The 33-year-old is currently expecting her second baby with her husband Matthew Koma. They also share 2-year-old daughter Banks. Hilary also shares 8-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

