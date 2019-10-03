Also available on the NBC app

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her pregnancy with baby No. 5! The expectant mama shared the first sonogram of her little one on the way on Instagram and revealed that the "tiny person" was "doing wonderfully." She then revealed that she did an early blood test to find out the baby's sex early and asked fans for their best gender reveal ideas. When a follower asked if she "truly [needed]" to find out ahead of the birth, Hilaria explained her reasoning for not doing things the old-fashioned way.

Appearing: