Pregnant Heather Rae Young Skips Family Trip To Mexico With Tarek El Moussa On 'Doctor's Orders'

CLIP08/02/22

Heather Rae Young is following her doctor's orders when it comes to her pregnancy. The "Selling Sunset" star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, ended up staying home from their family vacation to Mexico as her physician advised. On Tuesday, Tarek shared a photo from the getaway and wrote in part, "Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!"

