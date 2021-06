Also available on the nbc app

Halsey is so excited to be a mom! The “Without Me” singer posted a snap of her pregnant belly, showing off what appears to be a tattoo that says, “Baby” as well as writing #EndoWarrior, referencing her struggles with endometriosis. She also pointed out two small scars writing, “The scars that got me this angel,” referencing surgery she previously underwent for endometriosis.

