Halsey's soon-to-be little one is already so loved – including by her famous friends! The pregnant music superstar received a thoughtful and totally unexpected baby gift during her recent appearance on pal David Dobrik's "Views" podcast. The YouTube sensation admitted that he wasn't sure how to congratulate Halsey on her major milestone, but it turns out his sweet gesture was a first for both of them!

