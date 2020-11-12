Also available on the nbc app

Gabby Barrett is singing for two! The pregnant country princess slayed her 2020 CMA Awards performance on Wednesday night, putting her growing bump on display in a classic black jumpsuit while belting her hit "I Hope" alongside Charlie Puth. And yes, that was her husband Cade Foehner joining them on guitar! The couple was all smiles while posing on the red carpet before the big show as Gabby glowed in a shimmering caped gown while cradling her belly.

Appearing: