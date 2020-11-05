Also available on the nbc app

Emma Roberts is expecting a baby with actor Garrett Hedlund, and she's over the moon ahead of her firstborn's arrival! "I'm so happy. I'm so grateful that during such a crazy, terrible year that I've had something to look forward to, and I'm very excited to meet the little guy," she told Access Hollywood. The "Holidate" star also shared an update on her funny Instagram tiff with her mom, who accidentally leaked her daughter’s pregnancy news before she had the chance to announce it. "She's unblocked, but I'm on strike from liking her photos. But she's thrilled that the story is out of the bag, because she's gotten so many more followers," Emma joked. "Holidate" is out on Netflix now.

