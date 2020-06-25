Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Pregnant Ciara Stuns In A Make-Up-Free Bikini Pic

CLIP06/25/20
Also available on the nbc app

Pregnant Ciara shared a series of sexy pics on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump while lounging in the sun in a pink fringe bikini. Ciara's sun-kissed bikini pics are not the first time she's showed off her pregnancy curves. Last month she shared another backyard pic to her nearly 26 million followers, writing, "Selfie timer shoot kinda day" and even Halle Berry couldn't resist commenting, "Queen."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Ciara, ciara 2020, ciara instagram, ciara russell wilson, ciara pregnant, Ciara kids, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, babies/parenting
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Heather Thomson Says Leah McSweeney Needs To Admit She 'F***ed Up' On 'RHONY'
CLIP 06/08/21
Tom Hiddleston Says Owen Wilson Hasn't Replaced His Chris Hemsworth Bromance: 'There's Enough Love For Both Of Them'
CLIP 06/08/21
Owen Wilson Shares Update On 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel: 'We're Trying To Figure It Out Right Now'
CLIP 06/08/21
‘Bachelor’ Star Kelley Flanagan On What She’s Looking For In A Relationship After Peter Weber Split
CLIP 06/08/21
Chris Pratt Gushes Over Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger For 2nd Wedding Anniversary
CLIP 06/08/21
Kevin Hart Reveals Why His Daughter Stays Away From Him During Internship
CLIP 06/08/21
Katherine McNamara On Reuniting With ‘Shadowhunters’ Co-Star Luke Baines: ‘It Was Really Fun’
CLIP 06/08/21
Princess Eugenie Shares First Video Of Son, August, Cuddling A Fluffy Shark For World Oceans Day
CLIP 06/08/21
Claire Holt Would Love To Return As Rebekah Mikaelson On ‘Legacies’: ‘It Would Be A Dream’
CLIP 06/08/21
Kelley Flanagan, Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon React To Chris Harrison Exiting ‘The Bachelor’
CLIP 06/08/21
Prince Charles Calls Granddaughter Lilibet's Arrival 'Such Happy News'
CLIP 06/08/21
Listen To Meghan Markle’s Sweet Dedication To Harry & Archie: ‘Make My Heart Go Pump-Pump’
CLIP 06/08/21
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Permanently After Controversy (Reports)
CLIP 06/08/21
Meghan Markle Includes Baby Lili & Archie In Newly Released Children’s Book ‘The Bench’
CLIP 06/08/21
David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston Hug In Behind The Scenes ‘Friends’ Reunion Photo
CLIP 06/08/21
Erin Napier Gushes Over Husband Ben In Appreciation Post 1 Week After Giving Birth: 'I Know Exactly How Lucky We Are'
CLIP 06/07/21
Scott Disick Posts Cheeky Booty Snap Of Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin In A Bra And Thong Lingerie Set
CLIP 06/07/21
Pink's Son Jameson Breaks Out Hilarious Dance Moves During Sister Willow's Karaoke Session
CLIP 06/07/21
Jill Duggar Defends Feeding Her Dog Her Breast Milk: 'Just Chill'
CLIP 06/07/21
Beyoncé's Mom Shuts Down Rumors That Singer Battles Social Anxiety & Jay-Z Calms Her Nerves With Leg Rubs
CLIP 06/07/21
Mariah Carey Claps Back at Rumors of ‘Explosive Fight’ with Jay-Z
CLIP 06/07/21
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Marries Love Jacob Mayo In Dreamy Wedding!
CLIP 06/07/21
Liam Payne And Maya Henry End Engagement: I'm 'Disappointed In Myself'
CLIP 06/07/21
Prince William And Kate Middleton Sent Meghan Markle And Prince Harry A Gift For Baby Girl (Reports)
CLIP 06/07/21
Prince Harry Asked For Permission to Use Queen’s Nickname For Daughter (REPORTS)
CLIP 06/07/21
'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Admits She 'Fell In Love' With 'More Than One Guy'
CLIP 06/07/21
Courteney Cox Sings with Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Brandi Carlile: ‘Lisa Kudrow This is For You’
CLIP 06/07/21
Ryan Reynolds & Salma Hayek Agree Blake Lively Would Be A Better Bodyguard Than Him
CLIP 06/06/21
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Rewears Mom’s 1998 Golden Globes Dress To Prom: ‘Proud Mama!’
CLIP 06/06/21
Mark Wahlberg Honors Beloved Late Mother Alma On His 50th Birthday With Heartwarming Throwback Photo
CLIP 06/06/21
The Queen & Royal Family ‘Delighted’ Over Birth Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Girl
CLIP 06/06/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl Named After Queen & Princess Diana
CLIP 06/06/21
Chrissy Teigen Exits ‘Never Have I Ever’ Amid Courtney Stodden Bullying Controversy (Reports)
CLIP 06/05/21
Alicia Silverstone & Son Bear Recreated This Iconic ‘Clueless’ Scene & We’re Totally Buggin’
CLIP 06/05/21
Prince Edward & Wife Sophie Joke About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Tell-All: ‘Oprah Who?’
CLIP 06/05/21
Natalia Bryant Honors Kobe & Gianna With Special Tribute On Her High School Graduation Cap
CLIP 06/05/21
Lisa Vanderpump Says It's 'Obvious' 'VPR' Cast Was 'Locked Up For A Year': 'Everyone Has An Opinion'
CLIP 06/05/21
Jennifer Lopez Cuddles W/ Twins Emme And Max Amid Rumored Ben Affleck Romance
CLIP 06/04/21
Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Daughter Gabriella Is All Grown Up In Her Prom Pics!
CLIP 06/04/21
Dick Van Dyke Meets Derek Hough & It Turns Into ‘Mary Poppins’ Lovefest At Kennedy Center Honors
CLIP 06/04/21
Mark Consuelos Reveals How He Feels About Kelly Ripa’s Tattoo Of Their Wedding Date
CLIP 06/04/21
Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Opens Up About Queer Identity For Pride Month
CLIP 06/04/21
Drake Bell Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Child Endangerment
CLIP 06/04/21
'Pretty Little Liars' Star Troian Bellisario Welcomes Second Child With 'Suits' Star Patrick Adams
CLIP 06/04/21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Handwritten Note After French Open Exit: ‘They Are Wrong’
CLIP 06/04/21
Bindi Irwin & Robert Irwin Share Heartfelt Tributes For Their Parents’ Wedding Anniversary
CLIP 06/04/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will ‘Absolutely’ Be Invited To Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (Report)
CLIP 06/04/21
Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister Sharia With Brand-New Tesla: See Her Emotional Reaction!
CLIP 06/03/21
Jill Biden Celebrates 70th Birthday With Romantic Bike Ride W/ Husband President Joe Biden
CLIP 06/03/21
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares' First Full Photo Of Baby Girl Is Hilariously Relatable
CLIP 06/03/21
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Step Out For PDA-Filled Dinner Date (Reports)
CLIP 06/03/21
Logan Paul Says He's A 'Delusional Optimist' Ahead Of Floyd Mayweather Fight: 'I'm A Maverick'
CLIP 06/03/21
Jennie Garth Reveals She Made Her Daughter’s Prom Dress - See The Pics!
CLIP 06/03/21
Sutton Stracke Admits Her 'Biggest Mistake' With Crystal Kung Minkoff On 'RHOBH': 'I Didn't Listen'
CLIP 06/03/21
Erin Napier Encourages Fellow Moms Unable To Breastfeed: 'Don't Let Anyone Make You Feel Less Than'
CLIP 06/03/21
Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Celebrate Their Birthdays At Joint Surprise Party
CLIP 06/03/21
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Snaps!
CLIP 06/03/21
Liam Payne Hints At Wanting A One Direction Reunion After Call With Harry Styles
CLIP 06/03/21
Demi Lovato Opens Up To Drew Barrymore About How Being A “Breadwinner” Impacted Their Family Dynamic
CLIP 06/03/21
Did Kate Middleton Think Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Return As Senior Royals?
CLIP 06/03/21
How Lindsay Lohan May Have Helped Launch the Kardashians' Reality Show
CLIP 06/03/21
Paul Rudd’s Pink Suit Sends Fans Into A Frenzy At Avengers Campus Opening
CLIP 06/03/21
Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike Over Alleged Gianna Tribute Shoe Leak: 'Not Approved To Be Made'
CLIP 06/03/21
Meghan Trainor Reveals Details About Son Riley’s ‘Terrifying’ Birth: ‘He Didn’t Cry’
CLIP 06/03/21
Queen Elizabeth To Welcome President Joe Biden & Jill Biden To Windsor Castle
CLIP 06/03/21
Taylor Swift Returns To Acting, Joins David O. Russell’s New Untitled Film
CLIP 06/02/21
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable ‘Bath Time Photo’ Of Daughter Stormi
CLIP 06/02/21
Chris Harrison Won't Be Back For 'Bachelor In Paradise,' David Spade Tapped For Guest Host Lineup (Reports)
CLIP 06/02/21
'American Ninja Warrior': Isabella Wakeham, 17, Calls Finally Getting To Compete 'A Dream Come True'
CLIP 06/02/21
Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘The Dance’ During Kennedy Center Tribute
CLIP 06/02/21
Kelly McCreary Reveals She Is 'Pleasantly Surprised' Over 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Renewal
CLIP 06/02/21
Chris Hemsworth Announces ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Production Has Wrapped With Bulging Bicep Snap
CLIP 06/02/21
Paulina Porizkova Sizzles In Metallic Bikini On Tropical Vacation At 56: 'Sexy Has No Expiration Date'
CLIP 06/02/21
Leslie Mann And Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris Goes To Prom—See Her Dress!
CLIP 06/02/21
Kate Middleton’s Uncle Says She’s Trying To Act As Mediator For Prince William & Prince Harry
CLIP 06/02/21
Buckingham Palace Responds to New Claims of Past Racism in Royal Hiring Process
CLIP 06/02/21
Rihanna Sets Pulses Racing Modeling Sexy Lingerie From Her Savage X Fenty Line
CLIP 06/02/21
‘7 Little Johnstons’: Amber Reflects On Storming Out Of Her Fight With Anna (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 06/02/21
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Reed Robertson & Wife Brighton Expecting Their First Child
CLIP 06/02/21
Rachel Bilson And Melinda Clarke Address Mischa Barton's 'Perplexing' Claims About 'O.C.' Exit
CLIP 06/02/21
Matthew Perry & Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Call Off Engagement
CLIP 06/02/21
Queen Elizabeth To Celebrate Historic Platinum Jubilee In 2022 With Major Celebration
CLIP 06/02/21
Vanessa Bryant Marvels At Daughters Bianka & Capri's 'Game Faces' At The Zoo: 'Daddy's Twins'
CLIP 06/01/21
Mark Ruffalo Wishes Tom Holland A Happy Birthday And Roasts Him For All His MCU Spoilers
CLIP 06/01/21
Joe Jonas Gets Jade Roller Facial From Wife Sophie Turner
CLIP 06/01/21
Prince Harry Undergoes EMDR Therapy In 'The Me You Can't See': Inside The Popular Treatment
CLIP 06/01/21
Joanna Gaines Celebrates 18 Years Of Marriage With Husband Chip: 'Thankful To Be On This Adventure With You'
CLIP 06/01/21
Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Fatherhood For The First Time And Talks About His Health
CLIP 06/01/21
Lance Bass And Husband Michael Turchin Expecting Twins Via Surrogate
CLIP 06/01/21
Nicki Minaj Shares Rare Video Of 8-Month-Old Son Trying To Walk
CLIP 06/01/21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Once Gave Clues About Possible Baby Girl Names
CLIP 06/01/21
Rebel Wilson Shows Off Svelte Figure In Curve-Hugging Swimsuit On Florida Vacation
CLIP 06/01/21
Jennifer Aniston Shares Never Before Seen Photos From ‘Friends: The Reunion’
CLIP 06/01/21
Angelina Jolie Says She Signed Her 'Life Away With Blood To Billy Bob Thornton In 2001 Interview
CLIP 06/01/21
Nia Sioux ‘So Proud’ Of ‘Dance Moms’ Co-Star Zackery Torres Coming Out As Transgender
CLIP 06/01/21
Dick Van Dyke Shows Off Impressive Backyard Workout At 95: 'Looking Forward To 100'
CLIP 06/01/21
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Throw Daughter Zaya An Epic 14th Birthday
CLIP 06/01/21
Meghan Markle Shares Same Spirit and Courage As Princess Diana, Late Royal’s Friend Says
CLIP 06/01/21
Amy Schumer Gets The Most Hilarious Birthday Cake From Husband Chris Fischer
CLIP 06/01/21
Naomi Osaka Gets Support From Serena Williams, Russell Wilson & More
CLIP 06/01/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.