Ciara posted a series of pics on her Instagram on Sunday sporting a hat and pair of sunglasses with a tiny black bikini, showing off her pregnancy curves. "The bump is bumpin'" the proud mama captioned her gallery. The singer recently posted a video about what it's like to be expecting during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing herself receiving an ultrasound while Facetiming with her husband, Russell Wilson from the car.

