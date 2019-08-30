Also available on the nbc app

Pregnant Christina Anstead is taking all the precautions she can ahead of welcoming her third child. The "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast" star revealed the personal reason she scheduled a C-section for her soon-to-be baby boy, telling Instagram followers that a harrowing emergency surgery to welcome older son Brayden was too difficult to risk again. The 35-year-old HGTV personality and husband Ant Anstead can't wait to become a blended family of seven, with Christina admitting she's "ready to be done" with pregnancy.

