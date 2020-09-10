Also available on the nbc app

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is putting her feet up – on doctor's orders! The "Cravings" cookbook author revealed she's on bed rest as she prepares to welcome her and John Legend's third child, and staying still is already a challenge! The famously outspoken 34-year-old shared the health update with her devoted Twitter followers, revealing that despite new limitations she's planning to make the most of her upcoming free time – even if the results aren't exactly ideal.

