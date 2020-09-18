Also available on the nbc app

Whoops! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another on the way, but the soon-to-be mom of three may not have wanted to announce the news quite so soon! Chrissy accidentally revealed the sex of her and John's third child in a candid series of Instagram stories on Thursday, giving fans insight into her recent doctor's orders to stay on complete bedrest and why the challenges she faced while pregnant with her two older children are all the more reason for her to take the newest precautions so seriously.

