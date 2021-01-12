Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are soaking up all the love! The couple snuggled up close in an adorable Instagram photo in which they both cradled the 22-year-old mom-to-be's growing baby bump. "All the love in the world," Bindi captioned the sweet shot. Her husband later commented, "Our little family. Baby and I both love you." The pair, who tied the knot in March 2020, are preparing to welcome their first child together, a baby girl, in a matter of months.

