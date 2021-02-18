Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin shared how she’s keeping her late dad Steve Irwin’s memory alive. The 22-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell and shared the special meaning behind her daughter’s nickname. During a recent interview with The Bump, she revealed that she’ll be calling her baby girl, Baby Wildlife Warrior, explaining, “My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior'. Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior.”

