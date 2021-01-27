Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin is counting her blessings as she waits out the final months before her little wildlife warrior arrives! The 22-year-old conservationist and her husband, Chandler Powell, have gotten support from friends, family and fans all across the world as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. Bindi took a moment to share just how much all that love has meant to her and her baby. "Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive,” she wrote on Instagram. “The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler’s family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australia Zoo family - it means the world to us. Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful. With all my heart, thank you."

