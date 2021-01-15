Also available on the nbc app

Like mother, like daughter! Bindi Irwin is showing off her baby bump for a very special reason. The wildlife conservationist recreated mom Terri's pregnancy photo, posing with her bare belly on display for the first time as husband Chandler Powell gave their soon-to-be little one a gentle smooch. The shot is a spot-on replica of the Irwin family celebrating the impending arrival of Bindi's brother, Robert, back in 2003, with their late dad Steve Irwin and a young Bindi planting a kiss on Terri's stomach. Bindi included both snaps in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Thursday, telling followers that she's officially in the final stretch of pre-motherhood. "Third trimester love," she wrote in her caption.

Appearing: