Comfort is key for mom-to-be Bindi Irwin! The conservationist showed off her new pregnancy style on Instagram this week. She paired her signature khaki shirt with a pair of dark-wash maternity jeans and gushed over how cozy they felt. “Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don’t think I’ll ever be able go back. Any other mamas out there that can relate?” she wrote as her caption.

