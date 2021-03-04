Also available on the nbc app

Reunited and it feels so good! Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed a long-awaited get-together to celebrate not only their longtime friendship but first-time motherhood for Ashley. The "High School Musical" stars posed for a cute Instagram photo on Wednesday in which Vanessa cradled her friend's baby belly. Both gals sported masks and pregnant Ashley celebrated the chance to see her friend for the first time in ages and likely the last time before she gives birth.

