Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses In Sexy Lingerie And Jokes About Her 'Small T*tties'

Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Graham is rocking her pregnancy curves but the model is saying her boobs have never looked smaller! She posted a video at the gym where she compares her bump to her chest. The 31-year-old announced that she and her hubby are expecting their first baby in a sweet video on August 14, 2019. She has been posting a lot ever since showing off her cute baby bump and revealed some of her pregnancy cravings which include corn, salad, donuts, strawberries and cantaloupe.

Appearing: