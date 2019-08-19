Pregnant Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Sexy String Bikini

Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Graham is showing off her pregnant figure! The model, who's expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, shared a video of herself napping in a bikini in St. Barts, her growing baby bump on full display. "Naps are a new non-negotiable," she quipped in the caption. The video came days after Ashley shared a stunning close-up of her pregnancy stretch marks, which garnered tons of supportive comments on Instagram.

