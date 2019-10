Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Graham is one hot mama-to-be! The pregnant model flaunted her growing belly in a skintight latex dress from Vex Clothing as she hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's 2019 Fashion Media Awards. "Making an appearance with the bump," she gushed on Instagram. The brunette bombshell is known for unapologetically embracing her curves — and that definitely hasn't stopped during her first pregnancy!

