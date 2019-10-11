Pregnant Anne Hathaway Nails Maternity Style At 'Modern Love' Premiere

Also available on the NBC app

Anne Hathaway's maternity style is on point! The pregnant actress cradled her baby bump on the red carpet as she attended the premiere of Amazon's "Modern Love" in NYC. Anne dressed up in a cream statement blouse from Oscar de la Renta paired with chic white trousers and gold jewelry. The Oscar winner is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Adam Shulman. The couple already has a 3-year-old son named Jonathan.

