Anne Hathaway is loving motherhood in 2019! The actress, who is expecting her second kiddo later this year, got candid with Access Hollywood about her pregnancy. The star reveals the super relatable reason why she is "more tired this time around." Anne also dishes on why she is thankful to be a mom during this time in our society. Anne reveals it's because her son can grow up to be whoever he wants to be without anybody telling him differently. Plus, Anne and her co-star Gary Carr chat about their upcoming show, "Modern Love," which is set to debut Oct. 18 on Amazon.

