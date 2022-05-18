Also available on the nbc app

Adriana Lima is proudly showing off her baby bump at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival! The 40-year-old model walked hand-in-hand with her filmmaker boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, on the red carpet on Wednesday and was knockout in a floor-length black dress complete with a cutout that perfectly showed off her bump. The former Victoria’s Secret model announced she was expecting her first child with the film producer in February. Last month, the pair revealed they were having a boy in a sweet video posted on Instagram.

