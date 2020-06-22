Also available on the nbc app

Post Malone adds another tattoo to his collection. The rapper showed off his new ink in his latest Instagram selfie and revealed he had to shave part of his head to make room for the design. A large skull pattern is etched above Malone's right ear in the new pic, and he added a message of positivity along with his photo. "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool," the 24-year-old began his caption. "Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin."

Appearing: