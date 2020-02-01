Also available on the nbc app

Post Malone is sending his love and prayers to the Bryant family. The rapper got candid with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party about the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. "It's upsetting for everybody," he said. "You know, it's a sad time for everyone. I know there is so much love." Post also shared that even though he isn't quite sure if praying works, he is still sending them to Kobe's loved ones.

