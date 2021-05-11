Also available on the nbc app

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is engaged! Only a few hours after the reality star confirmed she has been in a relationship with her co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia, Simon also posted, revealing that they are engaged and sharing a photo of the massive engagement ring he gave her. “ I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other,” the caption reads in part.

Appearing: