In the wake of Pop Smoke’s tragic death, tributes from dozens of celebrities came pouring in to commemorate the young rapper. Now, the 20-year-old’s girlfriend Yummy Yellow has shared a series of gut-wrenching videos of the last days the two spent together. In her lengthy and emotional caption, Yellow revealed the depth of her feelings for the late artists, and promised that she would never let his memory be forgotten.

