Back in 2002, Johnnie Porche was a police officer in love with a jail deputy named Angela. The two went on to get engaged, but within a few years, things started to go very wrong. It turned out Angela was involved in a twisted love triangle with a jailed gang leader, and she and the inmate also conspired on a double murder. The shocking true crime story is the subject of the new Amazon documentary "Love and Betrayal on the Force," which is streaming now. Johnnie told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez how he helped bring the woman he loved to justice.

