P!nk Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' During Heartfelt 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award Speech

CLIP03/28/23

P!nk is a musical icon. The "Raise Your Glass" singer was honored with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award on Monday night and reflected on her journey in her acceptance speech. "I'm grateful to be alive. I'm grateful I get to do this with my one precious life. Most of all, Willow and Jameson, I'm grateful to be your mama," she said in the touching moment. P!nk brought her daughter, Willow, and son, Jameson, to the ceremony, where her 11-year-old adorable sang along to her mom's music as Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo honored her.

