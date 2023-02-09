Main Content

P!nk Reveals Her Son Talks To 'Angel' Nanny Trish & Grandpa After They Both Died From Cancer

P!nk is opening up about how her children have dealt with love and loss. The 43-year-old rockstar spoke with Women's Health for their March cover issue and she talked about how losing her father and family nanny, Trish, both to cancer was tough. P!nk revealed to the mag that before Trish passed away, she helped her daughter Willow, 11 and son Jameson, 6, cope by telling them that she would be their "angel." "Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, 'Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish,'" P!nk said.

