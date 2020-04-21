Main Content

Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dies At 33

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly has died at the age of 33, her family confirmed to multiple outlets. Siblings of the model, who appeared as Playboy's Miss March 2011, told People that their sister died by apparent suicide at her Texas home and was discovered unresponsive while police were conducting a wellness check. "Our hope is that Ashley's story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention," their statement to the outlet read in part.

