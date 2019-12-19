Also available on the NBC app

During a recent visit to "Ellen," Harry Styles pranked an unsuspecting pizza delivery guy by reciting everything Ellen DeGeneres told him to say via an earpiece. The man who gave Harry his pizza, Brooks Skiles, talked to Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles about the hilariously odd situation. "There were just so many things going through my mind, of just, 'What is going on?' I was like, 'Harry Styles is kind of a weird guy,'" Brooks recalled. When Harry revealed it was all a joke, Brooks said he felt "so stupid": "I've seen the "Ellen" show, and I know she does these things to people!"

Appearing: