Also available on the nbc app

It's officially over for Anna Camp and Skylar Astin. The "Pitch Perfect" co-stars have finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The exes have both agreed to waive their rights to spousal support and will therefore each keep their own money. They have also agreed to split the rights to their marital home. Back in April, the former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement after nearly three years of marriage.

Appearing: