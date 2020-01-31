Pitbull Raves Over JLo & Shakira Headlining Super Bowl LIV: They 'Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me'

Also available on the NBC app

Pitbull is ready for kickoff on his home turf! The music superstar tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at SiriusXM's Radio Row about welcoming Super Bowl LIV to Miami. How stoked is he to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the halftime show? And, can he confirm whether he'll be joining them on stage? The rapper also talks about giving back to local schools and the teacher that changed his life, and reflects on having John Travolta dance in his "3 to Tango" video.

