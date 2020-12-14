Also available on the nbc app

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly have a new cousin on the way! Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting their second child, multiple outlets report. A source told Page Six, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted." The parents, who got married in 2017, already share 2-year-old son Arthur.

