Ree Drummond’s husband is on the mend just in time for a special milestone. The “Pioneer Woman” gave a hopeful update on how her longtime love, Ladd, is doing following a scary incident at their family farm that left his neck broken in two places. Ladd has been recovering well and wearing a brace ever since the injury, and Ree shared in a new blog post this week that he was able to take the brace off when walking their daughter, Alex, down the aisle at her May 1 wedding.

