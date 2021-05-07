Main Content

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Took His Neck Brace Off To Walk Daughter Down The Aisle

Ree Drummond’s husband is on the mend just in time for a special milestone. The “Pioneer Woman” gave a hopeful update on how her longtime love, Ladd, is doing following a scary incident at their family farm that left his neck broken in two places. Ladd has been recovering well and wearing a brace ever since the injury, and Ree shared in a new blog post this week that he was able to take the brace off when walking their daughter, Alex, down the aisle at her May 1 wedding.

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, pioneer woman, ree drummond ree drummond pioneer woman, ree drummond daughter wedding, ree drummond husband, ree drummond ladd, celebrity weddings, celebrity couples
