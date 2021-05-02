Ree Drummond just welcomed a new son-in-law to her family! The “Pioneer Woman” star’s daughter, Alex, is married. The bride and her groom, Mauricio Scott, tied the knot at the Drummond family’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch on May 1. Alex’s sister, Paige, was among the guests documenting the nuptials on social media. The 21-year-old shared a cute selfie with the newlyweds, showing Alex and Mauricio beaming together as husband and wife.

