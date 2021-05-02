Main Content

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Gets Married In Oklahoma Wedding

CLIP05/02/21

Ree Drummond just welcomed a new son-in-law to her family! The “Pioneer Woman” star’s daughter, Alex, is married. The bride and her groom, Mauricio Scott, tied the knot at the Drummond family’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch on May 1. Alex’s sister, Paige, was among the guests documenting the nuptials on social media. The 21-year-old shared a cute selfie with the newlyweds, showing Alex and Mauricio beaming together as husband and wife.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, ree drummond, Alex Drummond, pioneer woman, pioneer woman ree drummond, ree drummond daughter, ree drummond husband, celebrity weddings
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.