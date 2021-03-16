"The Pioneer Woman's" Ree Drummond is sharing details about a harrowing incident at her family's Oklahoma ranch, which left her husband Ladd and nephew Caleb injured. The Food Network star told fans in a blog post on her website, "They had been putting out a wildfire on the ranch (the eleventh they’ve had to fight just on our ranch since November) and were driving separate fire rigs when their trucks collided." Ree said that Ladd “broke his neck in two places,” underwent surgery and will be wearing a neck brace at their daughter Alex’s upcoming wedding.

