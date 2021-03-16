Main Content

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Suffered Near-Catastrophic Neck Fracture During Truck Crash

CLIP03/15/21

"The Pioneer Woman's" Ree Drummond is sharing details about a harrowing incident at her family's Oklahoma ranch, which left her husband Ladd and nephew Caleb injured. The Food Network star told fans in a blog post on her website, "They had been putting out a wildfire on the ranch (the eleventh they’ve had to fight just on our ranch since November) and were driving separate fire rigs when their trucks collided." Ree said that Ladd “broke his neck in two places,” underwent surgery and will be wearing a neck brace at their daughter Alex’s upcoming wedding.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.