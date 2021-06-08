Also available on the nbc app

Jameson Moon Hart dances like no one is watching! Pink's 4-year-old son stole the show with a hilarious dance routine this past weekend while his family was celebrating his older sister Willow's 10th birthday. Willow grabbed the mic for some karaoke during the festivities and beautifully sang along to Vance Joy's "Riptide." The song inspired Jameson to get up and perform, doing his take on the running man and some other creative moves! Pink shared a funny video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it in part, "I threw willow a party but no one told Jameson that. #thisfamilyisnuts."

