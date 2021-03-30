Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Pink's Kids Willow & Jameson Cuddle With New Rescue Dog Habañero: 'Our Newest Family Member'

CLIP03/29/21
Also available on the nbc app

The Hart family has a furry new addition! Pink and Carey Hart and their children, 9-year-old Willow and 4-year-old Jameson, just adopted a very sweet puppy. Pink announced the news by tweeting a photo of her kids cuddling up to the dog in their pajamas. She wrote, "Thank you to the Labelle Foundation for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do. Hashtag AdoptDontShop."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, pink, music, entertainment, celebrity, willow sage hart, jameson moon hart, dog, animals, pets, kids, parenting, Rescue, motherhood
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.