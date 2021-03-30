Also available on the nbc app

The Hart family has a furry new addition! Pink and Carey Hart and their children, 9-year-old Willow and 4-year-old Jameson, just adopted a very sweet puppy. Pink announced the news by tweeting a photo of her kids cuddling up to the dog in their pajamas. She wrote, "Thank you to the Labelle Foundation for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do. Hashtag AdoptDontShop."

