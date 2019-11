Also available on the NBC app

Pink and Carey Hart made the 2019 CMA Awards a family affair by bringing their two adorable kiddos – and the kids totally stole the show during their interview with Access Hollywood! See their cute country getups and watch Kelsea Ballerini crash the interview in a super fun moment! Pink also recounts the time that she had to sing in front of Dolly Parton and how she handled it.

