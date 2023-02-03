Carey Hart is pumping some iron after his recent medical procedure. On Friday, the former motocross pro and husband of Pink posted a shirtless snap of him showing off his strength at the gym. He lunges and lifts a kettlebell, and the catheter he recently had installed can be seen on his chest. He captioned the shot in part, "Chest tube baby. My old & infected self is still getting after it."

