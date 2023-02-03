Main Content

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Getting Chest Catheter Due To Infection

Carey Hart is pumping some iron after his recent medical procedure. On Friday, the former motocross pro and husband of Pink posted a shirtless snap of him showing off his strength at the gym. He lunges and lifts a kettlebell, and the catheter he recently had installed can be seen on his chest. He captioned the shot in part, "Chest tube baby. My old & infected self is still getting after it."

