Carey Hart is paying tribute to his little man! Pink's husband hit up Hart & Huntington Tattoo parlor in Nashville to get new ink in honor of their 2-year-old son Jameson. "Thanks @onlytarik79 for the 'J' tattoo for my little guy!!!" Carey wrote. "Always a great experience @hhnashville." The former motocross racer is currently in Tennessee with family ahead of his wife's performance at the 2019 CMA Awards.

