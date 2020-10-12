Also available on the nbc app

Pink's husband Carey Hart takes pride in teaching their children how to safely use firearms. The retired motocross racer shared photos and videos of 9-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson shooting guns at targets. "Fun morning shooting w/ my kids!" he posted. "Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And Jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud. I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a firearm."

Appearing: