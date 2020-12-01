Main Content

Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows off Impressive Voice On ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

Pink’s 9-year-old daughter Willow stole the show during “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” The Grammy winner and her kiddo performed “The Christmas Song” rendition by Nat King Cole and little Willow wowed everyone with her impressive singing chops. Michael Bublé was also joined on stage by his wife Luisana Lopilato, and their three children, Noah, Elias, and Vida who performed, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” It was a night filled with family acts. Ciara also performed “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” with the help of her kiddos Future and Sienna. Other notable performances included BTS, Katy Perry, and Adam Lambert.

