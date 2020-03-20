Also available on the NBC app

Self-quarantine may be taking its toll on Pink and her family! The 40-year-old shared a video to Instagram on Friday of her hubby Carey Hart shaving his head with a little help from their 8-year-old daughter, Willow. “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it,” the “Raise Your Glass” singer said in the background of the snap. And that’s not the only quarantine content Pink is sharing—the singer also revealed she attended a friend’s virtual birthday celebration through the app Zoom.

