Pink is flying high! The singer received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and she brought the house down with her spectacular performance and motivational speech! The megastar and daughter Willow started off their big performance with a stripped-down version of their song “Color Me In Sunshine” before they began an impressive synchronized acrobatic routine. The 41-year-old also had one more special guest join her on stage, her 4-year-old son Jameson!

